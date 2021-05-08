Joliet helps girl in need of kidney celebrate her 15th birthday

Joliet pulled out all the stops and the sirens to celebrate a teen diagnosed with a life-threatening condition.

First responders, the mayor of Joliet, classic cars, Jeeps, motorcycles and more paraded by 15-year-old Elizabeth Reyes' home to wish her a happy birthday this week.

Reyes was diagnosed with a genetic condition last summer and is in desperate need of a kidney.

Niko's Pizza in Joliet held a fundraiser for her birthday and donated a taco box for the special day.

You can find information about Reyes' search for a kidney by going to "Love for Lizzie Reyes" on Facebook.

