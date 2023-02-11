Joliet home and garage damaged in fire

article

A home in Joliet suffered "extensive" fire damage on Saturday, but no one was hurt.

The Joliet Fire Department said they responded at 2:25 p.m. to 1100 Addleman Street for a house on fire.

Smoke and flames were coming out of the garage roof and the side of the home.

The occupants escaped safely.

There was extensive damage to the garage and attic.

Crews were on the scene for about an hour.