Multiple people found dead in two Joliet homes, suspect vehicle could be involved in 2 other shootings

Multiple people were found dead at two Joliet homes Monday afternoon, sparking a search for a possible suspect.

Around 3 p.m., Joliet detectives and officers responded to the 2200 block of West Acres Road and located multiple deceased individuals inside two homes.

All individuals appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds.

While investigating the deaths, detectives announced they were seeking the whereabouts of Romeo Nance, who is believed to be driving a red Toyota Camry Q730412. Nance is also believed to be armed and dangerous.

The Will County Sheriff's Office also said Monday that they were looking for a Toyota Camry with the same license plate that may have been involved in two other shootings that occurred Sunday.

At approximately 4:27 p.m. Sunday, Will County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the Pheasant Run Apartments located off Pheasant Run Road in Unincorporated Joliet Township for a report of a shooting.

While responding to the scene, they were advised that there was a male victim outside on the ground bleeding from the head from an apparent gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they performed life-saving measures before the victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries. He was identified as a 28-year-old male originally from Nigeria, who has been living in the United States for about three years.

About 10 minutes prior to this shooting, a 42-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 200 block of Davis Street and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the two victims are not related to one another and both incidents appear to be random.

After investigating the two shootings that occurred on Sunday, the sheriff's office identified the suspect vehicle as a red Toyota Camry with license plate Q730412 – the same vehicle wanted in connection to the homicides that occurred Monday.

If you have any information on Nance and the vehicle pictured above, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department.