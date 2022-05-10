Joliet jail registered as polling place so inmates can vote

People in jail awaiting trial in Joliet will get to vote.

It comes as national pressure grows to restore voting rights for people with previous felony convictions.

Organizers of a Joliet grassroots organization called "Speak Up and Vote" say that less attention is given to people in local jails who are awaiting trial or have been convicted of misdemeanors. They can legally vote, but can't get out to a polling place.

So, the Joliet grassroots organization — along with State Senator John Conner — passed legislation so that 102 county jails can be designated as temporary polling places.

The Will County Detention Facility is the first jail to get that designation.

Organizers say one of the obstacles they face is cooperation from local sheriff's departments to help make the information clear to people in custody.