Joliet man had loaded gun, drugs in car with 4-year-old girl, police say

A Joliet man and woman were arrested after being found with a loaded gun and drugs in a car while they were with a 4-year-old girl.

Jesse Tucker, 29, was arrested and charged with armed violence, armed habitual criminal, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of cannabis, and for a warrant out of Woodridge.

Kionni Simmons, 24, was arrested and released with a notice to appear for endangering the life or health of a child.

Jesse Tucker, 29, and Kionni Simmons, 24 (Joliet Police Department)

What we know:

Police said last Tuesday, officers saw Tucker standing near a car in the 1300 block of Chicory Court.

Tucker had an active arrest warrant for an alleged assault from Woodridge police and Illinois Department of Corrections. He was taken into custody without incident.

Officers saw him with a 4-year-old girl. Simmons and the girl were inside the car when Tucker was arrested.

Officers also found a loaded handgun on the driver’s side floorboard. Investigators learned the gun had been stolen out of Texas.

Police also allegedly found cocaine on Tucker, which was packaged for distribution. They also found cannabis in the center console of the car, along with MDMA and other pills inside a bag believed to belong to Tucker, who is a convicted felon and did not possess a valid FOID card, police said.

The child was safely released to a family member.