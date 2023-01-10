Joliet man arrested for attacking girlfriend with curtain rod, police say

article

A 60-year-old Joliet man was arrested Monday night after allegedly attacking his girlfriend and her son with a metal curtain rod.

Police say Arthur Mitchell forced his way into his girlfriend's apartment in the 800 block of Kelly Avenue around 8:19 p.m. and began attacking her and her adult son.

Mitchell will face charges for home invasion, domestic battery, assault, criminal damage to property and obstructing a peace officer.

When officers arrived after receiving a report of a disturbance, they saw the victim running out of her apartment.

Officers found Mitchell at the front door and ordered him to surrender. He ignored and went back inside.

Shortly after, Mitchell was put under arrest without further incident. He is currently at the Will County Adult Detention Facility.