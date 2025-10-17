Joliet man charged after hitting, pinning a woman in Walmart parking lot

The Brief Herbert Hume, 37, of Joliet, has been charged with four counts of aggravated DUI and two counts of aggravated battery after a crash in a Walmart parking lot earlier this month. Police say Hume hit and pinned a 74-year-old woman with his car on Oct. 7 after first backing into another vehicle; bystanders stopped him from leaving the scene. The victim was seriously injured but is expected to survive, and Hume was later arrested on Oct. 13 after investigators determined alcohol played a role in the incident.



A Joliet man has been charged after hitting and pinning a woman with a car in a Walmart parking lot in Joliet earlier this month, according to police.

What we know:

Herbert Hume, 37, of Joliet, has been charged with four counts of aggravated DUI and two counts of aggravated battery.

On Oct. 7, Hume struck and seriously injured a 74-year-old woman in the parking lot of a Walmart on West Jefferson Street around 2:18 p.m.. Hume attempted to drive away from the scene but was stopped by numerous bystanders. Alcohol allegedly played a part in the incident.

Hume was arrested on Oct. 13 in the 2900 block of West Jefferson Street around 4:35 p.m.

The backstory:

Investigators learned that a Chevrolet Cruze, later identified as Hume, backed out of a parking spot and hit a Ford Escape that was stopped in the lane waiting for another uninvolved car to back out, police said.

After that initial crash, two women, the female driver and the 74-year-old passenger, from the Escape got out of their car to check the damage and speak with Hume.

During that interaction, police believe that Hume began driving in reverse and hit the 74-year-old woman, which caused her to fall to the ground. Hume then drove forward and hit the woman while she was on the ground, pinning her beneath the car.

Hume also hit an unoccupied parked car during the incident.

Several bystanders in the parking lot tried to help the victim and prevent Hume from driving any further.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center with serious injuries, although her injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening.

Hume was detained at the scene and taken into police custody for questioning. He was released pending additional investigation and processing of evidence.