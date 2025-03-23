Joliet man charged after shooting at house gathering leaves 3 injured: police

The Brief Michael Gallegos, 34, was arrested Sunday after a shooting at a house gathering in Joliet left three people injured, one critically. The shooting occurred during an argument at a home on Summeadow Drive, with a 38-year-old man suffering life-threatening injuries and two women treated for minor gunshot wounds. Gallegos, identified as the suspect, fled the scene and was arrested Sunday morning after being stopped by police on Collins Street.



Arrest Made in Joliet Shooting

What we know:

Michael Gallegos, 34, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon, according to Joliet police.

The charges stem from a shooting that occurred just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, March 22, at a home in the 5300 block of Summeadow Drive.

Officers were initially called for a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they learned a victim had already been taken to St. Joseph Medical Center by a private vehicle.

Police responded to the hospital, where they found three people had been shot at the residence. A 38-year-old man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound to his abdomen, a 55-year-old woman was shot in the ankle, and a 32-year-old woman had a graze wound to her thigh.

Both women were treated and later released, police said.

Suspect Identified:

Further investigation revealed the shooting happened during an argument that broke out during a gathering at the home.

Police identified Gallegos as the suspect, alleging he pulled a handgun and fired multiple rounds during the argument, striking the male victim.

The two female victims were hit by stray gunfire, authorities said. Gallegos fled the scene after the shooting.

Gallegos was taken into custody just after 9 a.m. Sunday, March 23, after he was pulled over in his vehicle in the 500 block of Collins Street. He's currently being held in the Will County jail.