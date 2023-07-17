Joliet man charged in fatal shooting

A Joliet man is facing murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting last June in the southwestern suburb.

Emilio Aldape, 18, is accused of gunning down a 20-year-old man on June 6 in the 600 block of East Benton Street, according to Joliet police.

The victim had been shot in the head and was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After investigation, Joliet police identified Aldape as a suspect in the murder. An arrest warrant was issued for Aldape on two counts of first-degree murder.

On July 5, Aldape was arrested at a South Bend, Indiana gas station and was taken to St. Joseph County Jail.

Aldape was later transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility on July 12th.

No further information was immediately available.