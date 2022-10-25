Joliet man charged with animal cruelty in death of husky

article

A Joliet man was charged with animal cruelty after allegedly dragging his husky across the floor with a "noose-like collar" Monday leading to its death.

Police responded to an apartment for a disturbance involving a dog around 2:52 p.m. in the 100 block of Clement Street, police said.

The dog had been overhead in "extreme distress" and a male could be heard shouting at a dog, police said.

Officers made contact with Sebastian Trujillo, 22, who said his dog named "Jillo" had died in the apartment.

Further investigation revealed Trujillo apparently used a thin leash with a noose-like collar to drag the husky across the floor to place her in a cage, where the dog fell limp and died, police said.

The husky was found dead in the bathroom of the apartment.

Trujillo was taken into custody and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

Both the dead dog and another dog that was still alive were taken from the apartment by Joliet Township Animal Control.