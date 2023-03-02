Joliet man charged with shooting at police during SWAT situation

article

A man has been charged after allegedly taking two people hostage and then shooting at responding police officers Tuesday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Steven Wade, 43, is accused of breaking into a residence in the 12900 block of South Peoria Street and restraining a 44-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man at gunpoint, prompting a SWAT situation.

Wade allegedly started shooting at responding officers although no one was hit, police said.

Wade was eventually taken into custody and charged with nine felony counts of attempted murder. He was also charged with two felony counts of kidnapping and two felony counts of unlawful restraint.

Wade, of Joliet, is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.