Joliet man in custody after double stabbing behind gas station

A Joliet man suspected of stabbing two people behind a southwest suburban gas station Thursday night is in custody.

Jonathan Banks, 40, has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery for a stabbing that occurred behind the Speedway gas station, located at 1621 West Jefferson Street, Joliet police said Friday.

At about 9:36 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing, and found a 27-year-old man with multiple wounds to his abdomen and shoulders, according to police. They also located a 36-year-old man with a stab wound to the lower right leg.

Both men were taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center. Police said the younger man's wounds weren't considered to be life-threatening.

Police said Banks was believed to have approached both victims in the parking lot behind the Speedway where an argument took place. Banks allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed both men, police said.

As officers searched the area, Banks was seen walking near North Larkin Avenue and Oneida Street covered in blood. He also had minor lacerations to both of his hands, according to police.

A knife that police believe was used in the attack was recovered nearby, officials said.

Banks was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later released into police custody before being transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.