Joliet man killed in vehicle crash on I-55 near Bolingbrook

A 22-year-old man of Joliet was killed Sunday in a vehicle crash on Interstate 55 near Bolingbrook, according to preliminary information from Illinois State police.

About 10:45 p.m. Joseph McGrath, 22 of Joliet, was driving a 2008 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle south on I-55 north of Veterans Parkway, when he rear ended a 2013 silver Honda and was ejected from the motorcycle, state police said.

The motorcycle became fully engulfed in flames and came to a rest on the right shoulder facing northbound traffic, state police said. McGrath sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda was not injured, state police said.

Illinois State police continue to investigate the crash.