Joliet man broke into neighbor's home, tried to sexually assault her: police

A Joliet man who allegedly sexually assaulted his neighbor when she was younger broke into her home on Thursday morning and tried to do so again, police said.

Around 7:37 a.m., a woman reported a man – later identified as Isaias Vargas – entered her home in the 900 block of Richards Street and was trying to assault her. The victim called police again and told them the man was her neighbor, and that he injured her and attempted to do things sexual in nature, police said. She also told the dispatcher that Vargas had just left her house through a back window.

When officers arrived at the scene, police said they observed Vargas leaving the victim's house, at which point he ran from the officers. They chased Vargas, but lost sight of him.

Police then brought in a K9 and deployed a drone, while keeping watch over Vargas' home where the police dog tracked a scent to. The suspect was found hiding on the second story of a chicken coop, according to police.

Isaias Vargas | JPD

Police said Vargas admitted that he climbed through the victim's window and tried to have sex with her. He also admitted to sexually assaulting the victim when she was younger, police said.

The Will County Children's Advocacy Center conducted a forensic interview with the victim, who corroborated Vargas' admissions.

Vargas, 23, is being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility on charges including aggravated criminal sexual assault, home invasion, unlawful restraint, battery, and obstructing a police officer.