Joliet man struck by car while running through traffic in suburb: police

A 22-year-old Joliet man was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in the southwest suburb on Friday.

At approximately 4:50 p.m., police responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a car in the 1700 block of W. Jefferson Street. Upon arrival, officers found witnesses and bystanders providing aid to the victim, who had sustained head injuries.

The man was transported to Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition, police said.

The driver of the sedan involved in the incident remained at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement. Witnesses reported that the victim ran across southbound Jefferson Street through traffic when he was struck by the westbound sedan.

Jefferson Street was closed for several hours as police conducted their investigation. No citations have been issued to the driver of the sedan at this time.