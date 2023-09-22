Joliet mayor shuts down 5 smoke shops for selling to underage customers

The Joliet mayor announced that five local smokes shops were shut down after several sting operations.

Mayor Terry D'Arcy says the shops were selling vaping products to underage customers.

As of July 1, 2019, Illinois law prohibits the sale of tobacco products, including these products, to people under the age of 21.

We received a complaint about underage selling of vaping materials throughout Joliet, so we enlisted the help of our police department to put together a sting operation," explained D’Arcy. "The operation found five establishments violating the ordinance and these businesses have been issued an emergency suspension order for seven days. We want strict enforcement of the law with zero tolerance for violators."

The following establishments were shut down:

Cuddy Tobacco & Vape – 1507 W. Jefferson St.

Smoke Shop Superstore – 1358 W. Jefferson St.

Tobacco & Cigars – 3109 W. Jefferson St.

Up in Smoke – 330 Republic Ave.

Cuddy World Tobacco – 185 Larkin Ave.

The owner of the license can request a hearing within the seven-day suspension. First time offenders face a fine of up to $1000 and up to a 30-day suspension.