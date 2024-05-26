Expand / Collapse search

Joliet middle school catches fire after being struck by lightning

By Maggie Duly
Published  May 26, 2024 1:43pm CDT
Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. - The roof of a middle school in Joliet caught fire Sunday morning after it was struck by lightning. 

The Joliet Fire Department responded to Timber Ridge Middle School located at 2101 Bronk Road around 9:30 a.m. for reports of smoke and flames. 

Firefighters found fire coming from the roof. The fire was contained to a layer of insulation between the shingles and the metal roof.

Crews from five local fire stations responded and were on scene for an hour and a half. The fire was believed to be caused by a lightning strike. 

No injuries were reported. 

Joliet firefighters out out blaze at local middle school.