2 injured in Joliet motorcycle vs car crash: police

Two people were hospitalized after a motorcycle collided with a car in Joliet Tuesday night.

Joliet police responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of Theodore Street and Pebble Beach Drive at 6:20 p.m.

A Suzuki motorcycle driven by a 20-year-old man from Plainfield was traveling westbound on Theodore Street when it crashed with a Honda Civic turning onto Theodore Street from southbound Pebble Beach Drive.

The motorcyclist was ejected from his bike and the Honda ran off the road and struck a fence.

Both drivers were transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center with serious injuries, though they are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The roadway was closed for investigation but has since reopened. No citations have been issued as the investigation continues.