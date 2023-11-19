Joliet man allegedly beat nursing home neighbor to death with walker over laundry dispute: police

article

An elderly man was charged with killing a fellow nursing home resident in Joliet after a dispute over a washing machine in the laundry room Friday night.

Joliet police say William Paschall, 71, was arrested following an altercation at Salem Village Nursing and Rehabilitation located at 1314 Rowell Avenue.

Officers arrived at the home at 9:25 p.m. for reports of a battery on the sixth floor. A 61-year-old man was found unresponsive in the laundry room.

Facility staff were providing medical assistance to the victim until the arrival of Joliet Fire Department paramedics.

Police say Paschall attacked the victim after becoming angry about the victim’s use of the washing machine. A staff member attempted to intervene.

Paschall allegedly punched the victim in the head multiple times and used the victim’s walker in the attack, causing the victim to fall to the floor.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Will County Coroner’s Office. The victim was not yet identified.

Paschall was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a person 60 years of age or older.