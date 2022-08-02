Joliet plans to build park to force sex offenders out of nearby home

A crucial vote is being held Tuesday night in Joliet where the city plans to buy a home, turn it into a park and force sex offenders to move out of another home nearby.

Six sex offenders are living in one house in a neighborhood in Joliet, and residents are not happy and neither is the mayor. The city plans to vote on a creative way to get the sex offenders out.

FOX 32 Chicago talked to a resident who lives in the same building as the sex offenders, and he said his street has been like a ghost town.

"The summer has been like hell. You can’t see anybody. I can’t even go outside and have a cigarette, or a drink. If I come out everyone drives by and gives me their fingers," said Robert.

The sex offenders moved into the gray brick apartment building at the corner or Cora and Moran streets.

Per state law, sex offenders are not supposed to live together but a federal judge ruled that unconstitutional.

Joliet's mayor says they should not be all living together like that, so now the city council will vote on buying a nearby home, tearing it down to build a park which would kick out the offenders because they are not supposed to live withing 500 feet of a park.

Robert says he gets yelled at all the time by residents.

"They count me as one of them now," Robert said as a passing car shouted ‘Get them out of here!'

"I can’t even come out."