Joliet police: 3 charged after narcotics bust in suburban Chicago

The Joliet Police Department has arrested two men and a woman following a multi-year investigation into narcotics dealing.

On Wednesday morning, Joliet officers and federal agents executed arrest warrants on Victor Gutierrez-Barajas, Tomas Aguirre and Consuelo Aguirre-Recendiz.

The investigation led to the seizure of more than 1,500 grams of cocaine and $160,000 in cash.

Gutierrez-Barajas, 32, of Rockdale, was taken into custody at a home in the 1200 block of Belleview Avenue, police said. He's been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful calculated criminal drug conspiracy, and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Aguirre, 41, of Joliet, was arrested at a home in the 1300 block of Kenmore Avenue, police said. He's been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful calculated criminal drug conspiracy, and false/secret compartment in a motor vehicle.

Aguirre-Recendiz, 52, of Homer Glen, was taken into custody at a home in the 13000 block of South King Road, police said. She's been charged with money laundering.

Victor Gutierrez-Barajas, Tomas Aguirre and Consuelo Aguirre-Recendiz | Joliet Police Department

"Due to the strong collaborative effort between the Joliet Police Department and our federal law enforcement partners, our streets are safer from the scourge of narcotics. I applaud the tireless work of these men and women," Joliet Police Chief William Evans said in a statement.

Advertisement

The three individuals are being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility.