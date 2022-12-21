Joliet police deliver food to those in need this holiday season

A lot of people are struggling this holiday season to put food on the table as inflation continues to drive prices up.

The Joliet Police Department doing its part to help make that possible.

On Wednesday, they delivered food that was donated through their annual Pack the Paddy Wagon event to the Salvation Army on Third Avenue in Joliet.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The event started last month and ended Wednesday. The officers say they collected hundreds of pounds of food filling around 40 to 50 bags for people in need.

Every year the Joliet Police Department holds this event to give back and to build a better relationship with the people of the community.