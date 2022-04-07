Joliet police officer shoots gunman who refused to drop weapon

A Joliet police officer shot a gunman who refused to drop his weapon Wednesday night in the southwest suburb.

Police conducted a traffic stop around 11:12 p.m. in the 100 block of Linden Avenue when someone fled the vehicle while carrying a handgun, according to JPD Sgt. Dwayne English.

A police officer caught up to the gunman, who refused multiple orders to drop the handgun, police said.

The officer started shooting and struck the gunman who continued to run and was found hiding nearby, according to police.

Police began rendering aid and the gunman was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police officers were also transported to an area hospital in accordance with department policy, police said.

A handgun was recovered from the scene, police said.

Police said there is no thereat to the public.

The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is investigating.