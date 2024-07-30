Joliet police seek suspects involved in shootout

The Joliet Police Department is searching for two vehicles involved in an exchange of gunfire Monday night.

Officers responded to the area of Black Road and Madison Street at around 8:21 p.m. after reports of multiple gunshots being fired.

Occupants of a white sedan and a tan SUV exchanged gunfire while speeding westbound on Black Road.

Officers located spent shell casings scattered across Black Road between Madison Street and Springfield Avenue. The vehicles involved were not located in the immediate area.

A residence and a GMC pickup truck parked in the 2300 block of Black Road were struck by gunfire. No injuries have been reported.

The Joliet Police Department asked anyone with information or video footage related to the shooting to contact the Investigation Division directly at (815) 724-3020. Anyone with information can also contact the Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or submit a tip online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/.

This is an ongoing investigation and further details will be released as they become available.