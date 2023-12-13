Gunman shot by police after breaking into Joliet home

A Joliet police officer shot an armed man who broke into a house Wednesday morning in the southwest suburbs.

Joliet police responded to several 911 calls around 8:41 a.m. that reported a male was holding a handgun and pointing it at a residence in the 1100 block of North Center Street.

Officers going to the scene learned the suspect entered the residence by breaking a window on the back door, police said.

An officer arrived at the scene and found the suspect in the rear of the residence. The officer ordered him to drop the gun several times, according to police.

The suspect then began walking toward the officer and the officer shot at him twice, striking the suspect once, police said.

Additional officers arrived and rendered medical aid to the suspect. A handgun was recovered from the scene.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital by paramedics where he was listed in stable condition.

The Joliet police officer was taken to a local hospital in accordance with department policy.

Joliet police said charges are pending.

The Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the shooting.