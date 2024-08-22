Joliet police warn residents to shelter in place after search underway for armed man

Joliet police are searching for a man who may be armed in a neighborhood, urging residents to shelter in place until he is apprehended.

The incident began at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Silver Falls Street.

Police said there is a man in the area believed to be armed with a handgun. He's described as being 5-foot-7, weighs 300 pounds, has dreadlocks and is wearing all-dark clothing.

Anyone who sees the suspect is urged not to approach him and call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.