Joliet residents take on Township Board after claiming to be 'blindsided' about migrant shelters in the area

Joliet residents will be taking on the Township Board Tuesday evening, claiming they were "blindsided" to find out that migrant shelters might soon be popping up in their city.

Prior to the board meeting, a group of community members held a news conference at Bicentennial Park.

Additionally, the Joliet Park District, which initially agreed to a six-month lease of the Hartman Rec Center to Joliet Township, might be rescinding that offer.

The park district claims it had no knowledge that the township wanted to use it as a migrant shelter, according to the Joliet Patch.

This stems from the recent revelation that Joliet township applied for and received a state grant of $8.6 million to provide shelter, food and health care to roughly 1,900 migrants.

In addition to the Hartman Rec Center, Township Supervisor Angel Contreras' proposal identified the Peter Claver Center as another migrant shelter.

The township is expecting such a large crowd for its 5 p.m. meeting that it moved the location to the auditorium at Bicentennial Park.

Earlier Tuesday, Gov. Pritzker was asked how many migrants were already living in the suburbs.

"Let me be clear that asylum seekers are not required to tell us where they are moving to. They might choose to go to a suburb or anywhere downstate, and some have without us even knowing. And so you would find out only if they are applying for certain kinds of services, where they are," said Pritzker. "We're all trying to work together, but I know there are people who are concerned about the continued migration to Chicago and that's one of the reasons why for the last 13 months, I've been saying to the federal government and to our congress people that we need not only dollars to help take care of the people who come here but also have a better system for distribution of folks around the country."