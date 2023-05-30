Shelter-in-place for Joliet lifted after search for potentially armed suspects

Joliet police have lifted a shelter-in-place order after an hours-long search for potentially armed suspects in the southwestern suburb.

Around 5 a.m., Joliet police were alerted by other DuPage County law enforcement agencies who were pursuing five burglary suspects in two vehicles that were stolen from the western suburbs. Police said they are wanted for numerous thefts and burglaries in the area.

One of the vehicles was stolen out of Lockport, police said.

Officers deployed "stop sticks" on two vehicles near Black Road and Junie Court where five male suspects fled the vehicles on foot.

Officers established a perimeter around the area and placed one of the suspects in custody in the 1200 block of Taylor Street. Two other suspects were also taken into custody a short time later.

The suspects in custody are two men, 21 and 20, and a 16-year-old boy. All of them are from Chicago, police said.

K9s and drones also assisted in the search.

The shelter-in-place was lifted around 10:30 a.m.