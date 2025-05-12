Joliet drive-by shooting leaves 6 cars, 2 homes damaged, police say

The Brief Two teens inside a car were uninjured when they were shot at in southwest suburban Joliet. Police found six cars and two houses were hit by gunfire. Officers also found more than 30 spent rounds at the scene.



An early morning shooting in southwest suburban Joliet last Saturday left two homes and several cars damaged.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Wilson Avenue, according to the Joliet Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene around 1:09 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

They were told a Dodge Durango, driven by a 17-year-old boy with another 17-year-old passenger inside, was fired upon by someone inside a small hatchback-type car, police said.

Neither teen boy was hurt, but the Durango was hit by at least one round.

Officers canvassing the area also found five other cars and two homes that were hit by gunfire. They recovered more than 30 shell casings at the scene, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department’s Investigation Division at 815-724-3020.

They can also contact the Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org if they wish to remain anonymous.