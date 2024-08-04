Joliet police investigate shooting that damaged property, no injuries reported

A shooting in Joliet early Sunday morning left multiple properties and vehicles damaged but resulted in no injuries, according to police.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Ann Street at 6:24 a.m. after a homeowner discovered their residence had been struck multiple times by gunfire. Investigators believe the shooting occurred overnight, shortly after 1 a.m., but the damage was not discovered until later in the morning.

An additional residence next door was also struck once by gunfire. A Dodge Durango and a GMC Yukon parked in the driveway, as well as a Jeep Wrangler parked in the garage, were also hit by bullets.

While conducting a canvass of the area, officers recovered over 30 spent shell casings in the street.

The Joliet Police Department is asking anyone with video footage or information related to the shooting to contact their Investigation Division at (815) 724-3020. Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach out to Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.

The investigation is ongoing as police work to identify any suspects involved in the incident.