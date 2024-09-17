12-year-old boy arrested for alleged social media threat against Joliet schools

A 12-year-old boy was arrested this week after he allegedly posted a threat on Instagram, indicating harm to students at Joliet area schools.

At about 3:41 p.m. on Monday, the Joliet Police Department was notified about a possible threat that was posted to Instagram by an unknown source.

The threat indicated possible harm to students at schools in the Joliet area, and was shared numerous times on the platform.

Joliet Police detectives initiated an investigation into the Instagram post while also addressing other recent social media threats about Joliet area schools.

Police identified the 12-year-old boy as a suspect and located him at a relative's home in Joliet. He allegedly told police the post was a prank.

Detectives also searched the boy's belongings along with his bedroom and found no weapons or other contraband.

He was placed in custody and charged with felony disorderly conduct — transmitting a threat of destruction of school property or violence, death or bodily harm against persons at a school.

He was released to a family member with a referral to the River Valley Justice Center. Police believe the boy was a student at Dirksen Junior High.

Residents are urged to report suspicious activity by calling 911 or the Joliet Police Department non-emergency line at 815-726-2491.