Expanded Joliet clinic offers enhanced medical access

VNA Health Care marked a significant milestone on Tuesday with the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for its expansive new clinic.

The 14,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility is set to provide an array of primary care services, promising improved access to medical care for the community.

Notably, the endeavor received support from Representative Lauren Underwood and Bill Foster, who collaborated to secure half a million dollars in federal funding that contributed to the establishment of the new medical center.

VNA Health Care says they are committed to delivering affordable, high-quality healthcare to foster a healthier community. The clinic removes barriers to care by welcoming patients, regardless of insurance coverage or their ability to pay.