Joliet woman charged after starving dog found with embedded collar: police

Police arrested a Joliet woman Monday after finding a malnourished dog with a chain collar embedded in its neck in her backyard, authorities said.

What we know:

Krystal L. Dean, 39, was taken to the Will County Jail on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals and violation of owner duties under the Humane Care for Animals Act, according to Joliet police.

Pictured is Krystal L. Dean, 39.

Officers were called about noon to the 1200 block of Hague Court for a report of possible animal cruelty.

In the backyard of the home, police found a black and tan female Rottweiler mix named Luna confined in a cage.

Police said Luna had a chain collar embedded in her neck that caused an open wound infested with larvae and flies. The dog also appeared severely emaciated, with visible ribs and hip bones.

Dean told officers she owned Luna and had known about the embedded collar for nearly two weeks. She said she took Luna to a veterinarian but could not provide documentation, police said.

Dean also told officers Luna was kept outside because her lead was broken. No food or water was found within the dog’s reach, authorities said.

What's next:

Luna was surrendered to Joliet Township Animal Control and is receiving veterinary treatment. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Dean was taken into custody without incident.