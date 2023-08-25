Wrigley Field 'Burnin' Up' for Jonas Brothers concert

There is another huge concert at Wrigley Field Friday night!

After the Guns N' Roses concert Thursday, the Jonas Brothers are going to play music from five of their albums, which covers the band's entire history.

The concert is expected to be about three to four hours long.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and the gates open at 6 p.m.

Many concert-goers Thursday night were hit with hot temps, but Friday night is expected to be much cooler.