Jonathan Garcia: Chicago police search for 13-year-old reported missing from Hanson Park

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing from Chicago's Northwest Side Monday. 

Jonathan Garcia was last seen at his Hanson Park home in the 2200 block of Lockwood Avenue on Sunday at 7:44 p.m. 

Garcia is 5-foot-8 and weighs roughly 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. 

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and red shoes with a black Nike backpack. 

Jonathan Garcia (CPD)

Police consider Garcia a high-risk missing person. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five SVU detectives at 312-746-6554. 