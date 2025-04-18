Army Staff Sgt. Jose Dueñez Jr. funeral: Community mourns fallen U.S. soldier

The Brief The Joliet community is honoring Army Staff Sgt. Jose Dueñez Jr. with a funeral service Friday morning at Word of Life Church in Crest Hill. Dueñez, 25, died during a mission in Lithuania last month alongside three fellow soldiers when their vehicle was found submerged in a marsh. A procession earlier this week brought his body home, where family, friends, and residents gathered to pay their respects.



People are gathering Friday morning to say a final goodbye to U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jose Dueñez Jr., a local soldier who died during a mission in Lithuania last month.

The backstory:

Dueñez, 25, was one of four American soldiers killed on March 25 while conducting a recovery operation involving an M88A2 Hercules armored vehicle. The vehicle was later found submerged in a peat bog near Pabradė, Lithuania. Dueñez was assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, based out of Fort Stewart, Georgia.

A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Word of Life Church, 1500 Cedarwood Drive in Crest Hill, with a public visitation beginning at 10 a.m.

The service follows an emotional return earlier this week, when Dueñez’s flag-draped casket arrived at Lewis University Airport in Romeoville and was escorted by a police-led procession to Tezak’s Funeral Home in Joliet.

Army Staff Sgt. Jose Dueñez Jr. | Provided

Loved ones and community members lined the streets, many waving American flags and holding signs, as the procession passed. Dueñez, remembered as a dedicated soldier and quiet leader, served in the Army for more than seven years and was previously deployed to Poland and Germany. He leaves behind a wife, a 1-year-old son, his parents, and five siblings.

"As both a leader and a Soldier, he set an example every day—always the first to arrive and the last to leave, greeting every challenge with a smile and a readiness to support anyone who required assistance," said Capt. Madyson K. Wellens, Diesel Forward Support Troop commander, 5th Sqn., 7th Cav. Regt. "He was the definition of a silent professional."

Duenez, a Joliet native, would have celebrated his 26th birthday on April 8.