Jose Montelongo Jr.: Boy, 15, reported missing from Noble Square

Chicago police are searching for a 15-year-old boy reported missing from Noble Square Thursday.

Jose Montelongo Jr. was last seen after he was dropped off at Noble Street College Prep School located at 1010 North Noble Street. He was last heard from at 3 p.m.

Montelongo is 5-foot-6 and weighs roughly 150 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information on this individual's whereabouts, contact the CPD Area Five SVU detectives at 312-746-6554.