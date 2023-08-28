Police seek 'endangered' UK man who went missing in Lake Villa

article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man from the United Kingdom who went missing over the weekend while visiting Lake Villa.

Joseph I. Hart, 20, traveled to Illinois last week to meet a woman he had been talking to over social media, according to Lake Villa police.

On Saturday, a missing person report was filed for Hart after he made concerning statements that he wanted to harm himself and that he was at the Lake Villa Metra station, police said.

The area was searched but Hart was not found. He has not been heard from since late Saturday night, police said.

Hart does not have a vehicle, a working cellphone or any acquaintances in the area.

Hart is 6 feet tall, roughly 210 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Lake Villa police are working with United Kingdom authorities, US Customs and Border Protection to try to locate him.

Anyone who has information on Hart's whereabouts is asked to contact Lake Villa police at (847) 356-6106.