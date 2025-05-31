Journee Barry: Missing Chicago teen last seen in North Lawndale, police say

The Brief Journee Barry, 15, was last seen in the 1500 block of S. Karlov Avenue in Chicago She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black leggings. Chicago police ask anyone with information to contact Area Four detectives.



A 15-year-old girl was reported missing on Saturday, according to Chicago police.

Journee Barry was last seen in the 1500 block of S. Karlov Avenue in Chicago. She was last contacted on May 20.

She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black leggings.

Barry is described as 5-foot-5, weighing 130 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Area Four SVU detectives at 312-746-8255.