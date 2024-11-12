Judge awards parents custody of daughter's remains after mysterious death at husband's Chicago apartment

The Brief A Michigan judge ruled in favor of the parents of Caitlin Tracey, granting them control over her remains after a legal battle with her husband. The decision comes amid allegations of physical and emotional abuse by Tracey's husband of six months, Adam Beckerink. The circumstances surrounding Tracey's death remain unclear, with authorities still investigating the cause and manner.



A Michigan judge has ruled in favor of the parents of a woman who was found dead in her husband's South Loop apartment building last month, granting them control of their daughter’s remains.

Caitlin Tracey, 36, was found dead in the stairwell of her husband’s apartment building on Oct. 27. Her husband of six months, Adam Beckerink, a local tax attorney, tried to take custody of her remains, but Tracey’s parents, Andrew and Monica Tracey, fought him due to a history of alleged domestic abuse.

In a hearing held Tuesday in southwest Michigan, Judge Brian Berger ruled that the Traceys would have full authority to handle their daughter’s funeral arrangements and retrieve her remains from the Cook County Medical Examiner.

The decision comes after a legal battle waged across state lines. Caitlin, a resident of Michigan, died in Illinois, which means her parents had to file petitions in both jurisdictions. Last week, a Cook County judge granted a temporary restraining order preventing the release of Tracey’s remains to Beckerink while the Michigan court considered the case.

Caitlin Tracey | Photo courtesy of the Tracey family

Tracey’s parents alleged a pattern of physical and emotional abuse by Beckerink, citing two pending domestic violence cases against him in Berrien County, with Caitlin listed as the victim. Her parents also claimed Beckerink planned to keep "personal possession of her ashes," according to their Cook County filing.

Beckerink appeared in court via Zoom Tuesday for the judge's decision.

"We are incredibly grateful for Judge Berger’s expedited decision," said Mitt Drew, the Tracey family’s attorney in Michigan. "The ruling allows Caitlin’s family not only to honor her life with the final services she deserves, but also to grieve appropriately."

According to the Traceys' lawyers, Beckerink filed a missing person report the day before Caitlin was found dead.

Her body was found after a resident of the apartment building reported seeing a severed foot near a railing in the east stairwell, according to a police report. Officers searched the area and the building manager found her body at the bottom of the stairwell.

The cause and manner of Tracey’s death remain undetermined as the Chicago Police Department continues its investigation.