Judge dismisses bribery charges against ComEd in connection with ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan

A federal judge has dismissed bribery charges against the utility giant ComEd, which were related to a scheme that resulted in the indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

The dismissal means ComEd will no longer face criminal charges for its alleged involvement in a bribery scandal. This development came to light during a brief court hearing on Monday.

The attorneys involved in the case confirmed that ComEd had complied with the terms of a deferred prosecution agreement, which included the payment of a hefty $200 million fine.

In a statement Monday, ComEd says: "With the completion of the DPA and dismissal of the charge, ComEd remains committed, at all levels of the company, to the highest standards of integrity and ethical behavior for our business, and to continuing to build the trust of our customers."

Meanwhile, the focus of the case now shifts to Madigan, who is slated to go on trial for his role in the bribery scheme next April. Throughout the proceedings, Madigan has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.