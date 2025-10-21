Judge extends block of Illinois National Guard deployment until Supreme Court ruling

The Brief A federal judge has indefinitely extended a temporary restraining order blocking the deployment of National Guard troops in Illinois until the U.S. Supreme Court rules or the case goes to trial. The order stems from a lawsuit filed by Illinois and Chicago against the Trump administration’s move to federalize about 300 Illinois National Guard members and send additional troops from Texas. Both sides agreed to the extension and are set to return to court in 10 days as the Supreme Court considers whether to take up the case.



A federal judge has agreed to extend indefinitely a temporary restraining order blocking the deployment of National Guard troops in Illinois until the U.S. Supreme Court issues a final ruling or until this goes to trial on merit.

On Wednesday morning, Judge April Perry said she may extend the order by 30 days before reconvening at 3 p.m., The Associated Press reported. The order has already blocked the deployment for two weeks.

Attorneys for the federal government said they supported extending the order but would also continue seeking an emergency Supreme Court order to permit the deployment, according to the AP.

The backstory:

A federal judge initially blocked the deployment of National Guard troops in the Chicago area earlier this month after the state and city sued the Trump administration.

Trump announced he was federalizing around 300 Illinois National Guard members, along with sending about 400 Texas National Guard members to the Chicago area to protect federal immigration agents and property.

State and city leaders called the Trump administration's actions illegal.

Then last week, the Trump administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow the deployment of the National Guard in Illinois.

In a lower court filing on Tuesday, the Trump administration asked the judge who initially blocked the deployment to wait for the Supreme Court to decide whether it would hear the case.

On Monday, the State of Illinois asked the Supreme Court to deny the Trump administration's request to be allowed to deploy troops.

What's next:

Both sides were in favor of extending the order. They will return to court in 10 days.