Judge hears lawsuit over Lightfoot's interview policy

A judge wants some answers before making a decision on a lawsuit against Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's anniversary interview policy.

The suit is over Lightfoot’s policy on her second anniversary in office to only grant one-on-one interviews with Black or Brown journalists.



A conservative journalist based out of Washington D.C. has sued over it.

The journalist claimed in the lawsuit that this is a longstanding policy and violates freedom of the press, but the mayor had said initially it was only for her anniversary.



The judge wants to know if the policy will continue to exist in the future and is asking the plaintiff to submit that answer by Friday.

Lightfoot’s office has not yet responded to a request for a statement.