Judges, leaders push back on immigration enforcement in Chicago

The Brief Illinois State Police arrested 14 protesters — mostly suburban mothers — during a standoff outside the Broadview immigration facility, where they demonstrated against deportation tactics. Business and civic leaders, including Arne Duncan, John Rogers, and Jack Lavin, publicly condemned the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement, citing economic and social harm. Federal judges issued rulings ordering improved conditions at the Broadview facility and restricting the use of force against protesters, with another court hearing set for next week.



Chicago business and civic leaders are joining a growing chorus opposing President Donald Trump’s deportation tactics.

What we know:

The Illinois State Police said it made 14 arrests Friday morning during a tense standoff outside the Broadview detention facility, where a group of west suburban mothers protested immigration enforcement.

Authorities said the self-described "moms’ group" was arrested for civil disobedience after sitting in the street outside the designated First Amendment zone.

Later, an interfaith group of clergy held a prayer service calling for an end to what they described as "violence and destruction" across Chicago neighborhoods.

The demonstrations came one day after U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis issued a sweeping injunction restricting the use of force against protesters, calling previous tactics "shocking to the conscience."

Two days earlier, Judge Aaron Gettleman ordered the Department of Homeland Security to improve conditions at the Broadview facility, requiring mats for detainees, better access to water, food and bathrooms, and greater transparency.

In the Loop on Friday morning, prominent Chicago leaders — including former U.S. Education Secretary and Chicago Public Schools Superintendent Arne Duncan, Ariel Investments CEO John Rogers, and Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce President Jack Lavin — spoke out against the immigration raids.

The business leaders said the economic toll from the aggressive deportation tactics and the resulting climate of fear are already being felt.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the Broadview facility said they are seeking the right to inspect conditions inside.

Trump administration officials said they are complying with the temporary restraining order.

What's next:

A status hearing in the case is scheduled for next week.