'Judson & Moore': New craft distillery opens in Avondale

The whiskey is flowing right along the Chicago River on the North Side.

A husband-wife team has opened "Judson and Moore" — a craft distillery in the Avondale neighborhood.

It's in a historic building that used to be a leather tannery.

The couple — Elise Bergman and Colin Moore — have some history making their dream a reality. They told FOX 32 Chicago they first toured the building seven years ago, and finally got to this point.

Judson and Moore just opened two weeks ago.

The tasting room is open Thursday to Saturday.