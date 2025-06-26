Missing woman may be in 'extreme danger': Indiana State Police
NORTH SALEM, Ind. - A woman believed to be in extreme danger was reported missing last weekend from Indiana.
What we know:
A Silver Alert was issued for Julia Frederick. She was last seen around midnight on Sunday. Frederick was described as a 41-year-old woman who is 5’6", 135 pounds, has blonde hair and green eyes. No description of her clothing was given.
The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating her disappearance.
According to the Silver Alert issued by Indiana State Police, she is believed to be in "extreme danger" and may require medical assistance.
What you can do:
If you have any information on Julia Frederick, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department (317) 839-8700 or 911.
The Source: The information in this report came from Indiana State Police.