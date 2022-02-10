Julia Garner takes on role of real-life criminal in 'Inventing Anna'

Best known for her Emmy-winning performance as the money-laundering Ruth Langmore in the hit Netflix series "Ozark" – but now actress Julia Garner is taking on the role of a real-life criminal in the new limited series "Inventing Anna."

Garner stars as Anna Delvey, who was sent to prison for pretending to be a wealthy heiress and defrauding countless banks, hotels and friends throughout New York over multiple years.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Garner about taking on the role, and actually meeting with Delvey in prison to get to know her better.

"I went to Buffalo, New York to meet her in prison," Garner said. "The thing that I was most surprised about was how charming, how bubbly and likable she was. And how she went from darkness to lightness so quick."

On her concerns about Delvey seeing the final product of her performance, Garner added "If Anna’s gonna watch it, that’s great. If she’s not gonna watch it, that’s fine too."

"Inventing Anna" starts streaming on Netflix on Friday.

