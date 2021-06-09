July tickets go on sale for Arlington Racecourse

Tickets for races in July at Arlington International Racecourse went on sale Wednesday at noon.

There is no general admission and you can only buy tickets online.

Capacity limits are increasing to meet the high demand along with COVID-19 restrictions easing as we enter Phase Five.

Tony Petrillo told the Daily Herald, "if we cannot hire a sufficient number of personnel to provide a safe environment and quality experience, we will have to limit capacity to levels at which we're able to hire people."

Racing has been added on Father's Day and Sunday racing will resume in July for the rest of the summer depending on the track's calendar.