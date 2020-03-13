Jury finds man charged with killing CPD commander guilty of first-degree murder

article

The man charged with killing a Chicago police commander in 2018 was found guilty Friday of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors said Shomari Legghette, 46, a four-time convicted felon, struggled with Commander Paul Bauer in a stairwell outside the Thompson Center after fleeing from police who tried to question him on Lower Wacker Drive.

Bauer was shot six times. Fellow officers arrived at the scene and caught Legghette as he ran from the stairwell. Legghette was wearing body armor at the time of the shooting, and was allegedly carrying small amounts of heroin and cocaine.

More details to follow soon.