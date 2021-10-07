Jury selection in Smollett trial expected to start in November

Jury selection in the trial of actor Jussie Smollett is expected to start in November.

Smollett is charged with disorderly conduct.

He's accused of staging an attack on himself back in 2019.

According to Smollett, two men assaulted him in a racist and homophobic attack.

The charges were originally dropped by Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx.

Smollett was indicted again after an investigation by a special prosecutor.