Expand / Collapse search

Jury selection in Smollett trial expected to start in November

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Jussie Smollett
FOX 32 Chicago

Jussie Smollett speaks about hate crime case and returns to court

Empire star Jussie Smollett returns to court for judges to decide whether his attorney can continue to represent him and speaks publicly ahead of the court hearing.

CHICAGO - Jury selection in the trial of actor Jussie Smollett is expected to start in November.  

Smollett is charged with disorderly conduct. 

He's accused of staging an attack on himself back in 2019. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

According to Smollett, two men assaulted him in a racist and homophobic attack. 

The charges were originally dropped by Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx. 

Smollett was indicted again after an investigation by a special prosecutor. 